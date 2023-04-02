Gujarat, UP, Punjab – States Set to Witness Above-normal Heatwaves This Summer | A Listicle

After a generous amount of rainy days for the summer season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal maximum temperatures from April to June in most parts of India.
This is barring the southern peninsula and some parts of Northwest India where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely.
In its monthly outlook for the summer season, the weather department said, above-normal heatwaves are likely for the next three months.
While Northwest India might escape the searing heatwaves in April, there is a higher probability of their occurrence over eastern India and parts of western coast.
Let’s take a look at states set to experience above-normal heatwaves this summer.
On the western coast
🔺Gujarat
🔺Maharashtra
On the eastern coast
🔺Parts of Uttar Pradesh
🔺Bihar
🔺Jharkhand
🔺Odisha
🔺Gangetic West Bengal
🔺Northern parts of Chhattisgarh
Northern parts
🔺Punjab
🔺Haryana
These states will also witness below-normal rains in April, which could lead to higher temperatures especially during the second half of April. The intensity of the heatwaves is also likely to be high," IMD DG M Mohapatra said on Saturday.
This comes as most parts of India experienced unusually-long spells of simultaneous thunderstorm activities covering a very large area of the country, accompanied by isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds.
Overall, the rains were 26% above normal.
With inputs from Srishti Choudhary
Read all the Latest India News here