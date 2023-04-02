CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Gujarat, UP, Punjab – States Set to Witness Above-normal Heatwaves This Summer | A Listicle

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 18:04 IST

New Delhi, India

While Northwest India might escape the searing heatwaves in April, there is a higher probability of their occurrence over eastern India and parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra. (Getty Images)

After a few rainy days, most parts of the country is set to witness above-normal heatwaves this summer. Here's a list of states that will get affected.

After a generous amount of rainy days for the summer season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal maximum temperatures from April to June in most parts of India.

This is barring the southern peninsula and some parts of Northwest India where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely.

In its monthly outlook for the summer season, the weather department said, above-normal heatwaves are likely for the next three months.

While Northwest India might escape the searing heatwaves in April, there is a higher probability of their occurrence over eastern India and parts of western coast.

Let’s take a look at states set to experience above-normal heatwaves this summer.

On the western coast

🔺Gujarat

🔺Maharashtra

On the eastern coast

🔺Parts of Uttar Pradesh

🔺Bihar

🔺Jharkhand

🔺Odisha

🔺Gangetic West Bengal

🔺Northern parts of Chhattisgarh

Northern parts

🔺Punjab

🔺Haryana

These states will also witness below-normal rains in April, which could lead to higher temperatures especially during the second half of April. The intensity of the heatwaves is also likely to be high," IMD DG M Mohapatra said on Saturday.

This comes as most parts of India experienced unusually-long spells of simultaneous thunderstorm activities covering a very large area of the country, accompanied by isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds.

Overall, the rains were 26% above normal.

With inputs from Srishti Choudhary

Aashi Sadana
first published:April 02, 2023, 17:57 IST
last updated:April 02, 2023, 18:04 IST