Heroin Worth Rs 10 Crore Recovered Near Kailash Post on Indo-Pak Border

Two kg of heroin worth Rs 10 crore was recovered near Kailash post on the India-Pakistan Border in the Anupgarh police station area of Rajasthan’s ​​Ganganagar district on Thursday, officials said.

Police said the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel foiled an attempt by Pakistan to infiltrate a drone on Wednesday night by firing at it following which the unmanned aircraft returned.

Later, two kilograms of heroin was recovered during a search operation conducted in a radius of four kilometres around the Kailash post.

The value of the heroin is estimated to be at Rs 10 crore, officials added.