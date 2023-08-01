The two men arrested by the Pune Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in connection with a National Investigation Agency (NIA) case in Rajasthan, wanted to carry out a “much bigger attack than the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks”, at multiple locations using technology, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18.

On July 18, the Pune Police arrested Mohd Imran and Mohd Yunus from busy Kothrud area of Pune, who were working for Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) offshoot SUFA and were wanted in the NIA case. The ATS on Friday arrested Simab Nasaruddin Qazi of Pendhari in Ratnagiri for helping Imran and Yunus. Qazi, a mechanical engineer, had also sent money to Kondhwa-based graphic designer Qadir Dastagir Pathan.

Imran and Yunus are hardcore Islamic State (IS or ISIS) operatives, sources said. “These locations are not only important, but also strategic and hence the attack would mean great optics,” said sources.

RECCE OF KEY SPOTS IN MUMBAI

According to sources, the duo had done an advanced recce of important locations in Mumbai, including Chabad House and Naval Helipad near Colaba slum area. “They wanted to attack major temples in Mumbai where the footfall is very high,” they said.

They wanted to attack hydroelectric power projects also which are important for the development and growth of the country, sources said, adding they have taken multiple photographs of Colaba area.

The data in their laptop also suggest that they had researched VIP movements with large and long conveys, said sources. “This group was working very methodically. On the one side, they were carrying out a recce, and on the other, they were giving training to people to make improvised explosive device (IED) and explosives. A lot of training material was also seized from the location.”

According to sources, the arrests came at the right time, as they were in the initial stages of planning.

SECURITY AT CHABAD HOUSE BEEFED UP

Chabad House, which was renamed as Nariman Lighthouse on the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai 26/11 attacks, was among the 12 locations where 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out coordinated attacks across four days in Mumbai in 2008.

It is a Jewish outreach centre, which was then run by Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg. During the attack, six of its occupants, including Holtzberg and his wife, who was six months pregnant, were killed. Their two-year-old son Moshe survived the attack after being rescued by his Indian nanny Sandra Samuel.

After the arrests, the police carried out a mock drill at the spot and beefed up security in the area.