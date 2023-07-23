High Court Judge's Call for Suspension of Delhi Police Personnel Over Lost Pet Dog Withdrawn

A former Delhi High Court judge, who had sought the suspension of police personnel posted at his residence for their alleged lapse of not locking the gates after he “lost" his pet dog, recanted on his demand, officials said.

Justice Gaurang Kanth, in a letter to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Security), Delhi Police, dated June 12, had demanded the suspension of the sentries over “dereliction of duty and incompetence" for their alleged lapse of not locking the gates of his bungalow, leading to the loss of his pet dog.

“I am writing this letter with a lot of pain and anguish. Due to lack of devotion and incompetence on the part of the officers providing security at my official bungalow, I have lost my pet dog," the letter read.

The letter stated that inspite of repeatedly telling them to keep the door locked, “the security officials deputed at my residence have failed to comply with my directions… Such dereliction of duty and incompetence needs immediate attention as the same as cause grave danger to my life and liberty."

Soon after the letter went viral on social media, a senior police officer told PTI that the letter was written to them last month. Justice Kanth informed the authorities that he does not wish to take any action against the posse of policemen posted at his residence, he said on Saturday.

At the time of writing the letter, Justice Kanth was a judge in the Delhi High Court. He was transferred to the Calcutta High Court earlier this week.

The Centre officially notified the appointment of Justice Kanth to the Calcutta High Court on July 15. On the same day, the Delhi High Court Bar Association passed a resolution expressing concern about the Supreme Court collegium’s recommendation to transfer Justice Kanth to the Calcutta High Court.

The lawyers’ body argued that this move could negatively impact the dispensation of justice due to a reduction in the number of judges in the Delhi High Court. As a response, the association urged its members to refrain from work on July 17.

Meanwhile, the incident occurred days after Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud wrote letters to the chief justices of high courts, stating that protocol facilities available for judges should not be utilised in a manner that is “liable to result in inconvenience to others or to bring public criticism of the judiciary."

Justice Chandrachud expressed strong disapproval regarding the actions of the Allahabad High Court registry demanding an explanation from the railways over ‘inconvenience’ caused to a judge who did not receive pantry facilities on a train running late.