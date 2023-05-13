CHANGE LANGUAGE
High-Level Committee To Select CBI Chief Likely To Meet On Saturday Evening
1-MIN READ

High-Level Committee To Select CBI Chief Likely To Meet On Saturday Evening

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 12:00 IST

New Delhi, India

On May 26, 2021, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, a 1985-batch IPS officer from the Maharashtra cadre took over as the CBI director

On May 26, 2021, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, a 1985-batch IPS officer from the Maharashtra cadre took over as the CBI director(File Photo)

The committee can elect the next director of the CBI or extend the tenure of incumbent Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, whose set two-year term concludes on May 25

A high-level committee to select the CBI director that comprises the prime minister, the Chief Justice of India and the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha is likely to meet on Saturday evening, sources said.

The committee may select the next Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief or give an extension to incumbent Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, whose fixed two-year tenure ends on May 25.

    Jaiswal, a 1985-batch IPS officer from the Maharashtra cadre and former commissioner of the Mumbai Police, had taken over the reins of the CBI on May 26, 2021.

    The CBI director is selected by a high-level committee comprising the prime minister, chief justice of India and the Lok Sabha’s leader of opposition for a fixed tenure of two years. The tenure can be extended up to five years.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    first published:May 13, 2023, 12:00 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 12:00 IST