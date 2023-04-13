High Point: 125-foot Ambedkar Statue to Be Unveiled in Hyderabad on April 14; Find Out More

The 125-foot-tall bronze statue of Dr BR Ambedkar is all set to be unveiled on Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. The statue on the banks of Hussain Sagar Lake lies in the vicinity of the newly constructed secretariat, which has also been named after the Father of the Constitution.

The statue has been constructed on a 50-foot pedestal that is shaped like the Indian Parliament. Though the project was initiated by Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao in 2016, the majority of the work was completed this year.

Speaking to News18, Anil Sutar, the sculptor, said: “The bronze for the statue has been sourced from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. We have designed statues of the Father of the Constitution at various places like Lucknow and Noida. In fact, we are also going to design another statue in the US."

Though this is the tallest Ambedkar statue in India right now, Sutar informs that a 350-foot-tall statue is in the works in Mumbai.

Around 250 workers toiled for a month to build the statue that is going to be unveiled in Hyderabad.

Sutar has also designed the 597-foot Statue of Unity in Gujarat. He explained that bronze is used for cladding these statues as it has a high shelf life. The statue was then given a coat of polyurethane paint to further protect it from the elements.

Anil Sutar now helms the company Ram Sutar Fine Art, which was started by his father. The 98-year-old senior sculptor was also actively involved in the project in Hyderabad.

Spread across 11 acres, the statue has been built at a cost of Rs 146 crore.

