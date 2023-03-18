'Highly Decomposed' Body of Foreigner 'Born in 1956' Found in Delhi's Geeta Colony | Details Inside

A highly decomposed body of a foreigner was found near an underpass in New Delhi’s Geeta Colony area, police said on Friday.

The highly decomposed body of a foreign national, born in 1956, was found near an underpass in Geeta Colony area. Passport and other documents have also been recovered from the spot, said DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena, as per ANI.

Delhi | A highly decomposed body of a foreign national born in 1956 was found near an underpass in Geeta Colony area. Passport and other documents have also been recovered from the spot. Further investigation is underway: DCP Shahdara, Rohit Meena (17.03) pic.twitter.com/wx7ygugtqA— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

Further investigation is underway, he said.

This comes days after a chopped body of a woman was found in drain in sector eight of Noida on Thursday. Police said that prima facie the body parts appear to be nearly five days old.

A forensic team was called at the site and the parts have been sent for post-mortem. The body is yet to be identified, an official said. Some reports said that Holi colours have been found on the hands of the body. The parts were found while a Noida Authority contractor was cleaning the drain.

Scared residents told media that woman’s hands, feet and fingers were taken out from the drain, as the dog squad arrived. DCP Noida Zone, Harish Chander, said that CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to identify the body.

Two days before that, the body of an unidentified middle-aged woman was found floating in the Hindon river in Ecotech-3 area of Greater Noida. In this case too, the police had said that the body was decomposed and it appeared that the woman died around five days ago.

Read all the Latest India News here