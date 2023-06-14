CHANGE LANGUAGE
Hike in Development Fund for MLAs, MLCs in Bihar
1-MIN READ

Hike in Development Fund for MLAs, MLCs in Bihar

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 09:03 IST

Patna, India

The hike will be effective from the current financial year (File image of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: PTI)

The MLAs and MLCs can now use more funds under the Chief Minister Local Area Development Scheme (CMLADS)

The Bihar government announced an increase in the development fund of MLAs and MLCs from Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore annually, an official said.

The decision to this effect was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he said on Tuesday.

The MLAs and MLCs can now use more funds under the Chief Minister Local Area Development Scheme (CMLADS), the official said.

The hike will be effective from the current financial year.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
