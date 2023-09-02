Himachal Congress Lodges Police Complaint over Social Media Rumours about CM Sukhu's Health

The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Friday lodged a police complaint against unknown persons over rumours being spread online regarding the health of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. In the complaint submitted to Shimla’s superintendent of police Sanjeev Gandhi, state Congress secretary Baldev Thakur said that rumours were being spread about Sukhu’s health on social media to mislead people. A social media portal ran false news that the CM was going abroad for treatment, he added.

Baldev alleged that this was being done as part of a well-planned conspiracy against Sukhu. “The chief minister has been working for 16 hours a day to provide relief to the disaster-hit people. Even the World Bank, NITI Aayog and BJP veteran Shanta Kumar have praised the chief minister for his efforts but some mischievous elements are deliberately trying to create confusion and mislead people,” he said.

He said that the police should identify social media portals that were running false news and take strict action against the persons behind the conspiracy.

Chief minister Sukhu, meanwhile, said that the state government would extend interest subvention facility to borrowers who have been affected by heavy rain and floods.

“The State-Level Bankers Committee in consultation with the RBI will provide interest subvention facilities to borrowers to provide the much-needed relief to them. The state government has decided to restructure loans keeping in view the hardships faced by borrowers in areas that were ravaged by unprecedented heavy rain, which also triggered flash floods and landslides, he added.

Sukhu said that subsequent to the declaration of the state as a natural disaster-affected area on August 18, consultations with banks culminated in the finalisation of these essential measures.

“This initiative focuses on rescheduling all types of existing loans, including those taken by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), retail and others, excluding advances related to agriculture and allied activities,” he added.