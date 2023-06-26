Himachal Pradesh: 200 Tourists Stuck After Flash Floods, Landslides Lead to Traffic Blockage; Restoration Work On

Hundreds of commuters were seen stranded on roads amid a heavy traffic jam triggered by landslides and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh, which is a dream destination for Indians, especially in summer.

More than 200 people, mostly tourists were stuck near Aut in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district as the Chandigarh-Manali highway due to a block on the national highway connecting Mandi and Kullu, PTI reported.

“We have been struck since last evening as the road is closed leading to a traffic jam and a large number of vehicles are stranded on both sides of the roads at Aut and six miles," said Prashant, one of the stranded commuters told PTI.

Heavy rainfall in the Mandi district caused a landslide on the Chandigarh-Manali highway near 7 Mile causing blockage and heavy traffic jams. Visuals released by ANI show boulders blocking the way as commuters are stranded waiting in long queues.

Himachal Pradesh | Heavy rainfall in Mandi district leads to landslide on Chandigarh-Manali highway near 7 Mile; causes heavy traffic jam pic.twitter.com/GfFtAcR9O5— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

Flash floods were also reported in Khotinallah near Aut on the Pandoh–Kullu stretches due to a heavy downpour on Sunday evening as boulders got stuck on the roads.

Meanwhile, officials of the Mandi administration said restoration work is underway and explosives are being used to blast heavy boulders blocking roads on the stretch.

National Highway-21, which connects Chandigarh with Manali, is expected to reopen for traffic in seven-eight hours, they said.

The commuters have been advised not to move towards Mandi until the road is opened, they added.

Orange Alert issued in Himachal Pradesh

An orange alert was issued for Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as well indicating heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorm, and lightning at isolated places on June 25 and 26.

Moderate to heavy rains have also lashed several parts of Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts. Dharamshala in Kangra was the wettest with 106.6 mm of rain followed by Kataula at 74.5 mm, Gohar at 67 mm, Mandi at 56.4 mm, Poanta Sahib at 43 mm and Palampur at 32.2 mm.

(With PTI inputs)