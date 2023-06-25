CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Himachal Pradesh: 5-year-old Child Dead After Being Hit with Stick in Bilaspur

PTI

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 15:25 IST

Bilaspur, India

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

A five-year-old child died here after being hit in the stomach with a stick during a scuffle among his relatives, police said on Sunday.

As per a complaint lodged by his mother at the Talai police station, the incident took place on Saturday at her sister-in-law’s home in the Buhar area, they said.

She alleged that her sister-in-law’s father-in-law started beating up the woman with a stick following an altercation during which a blow landed on her son, Ansh, police said.

The boy was later taken to a hospital where he died due to internal injuries, they said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, DSP Ghumarwin Chanderpal said, adding the accused would be apprehended soon.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:June 25, 2023, 15:25 IST
last updated:June 25, 2023, 15:25 IST