Himachal Rains: Many Feared Trapped As Several Houses Collapse in Fresh Shimla Landslide | WATCH

Several houses collapsed in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla after a massive landslide occurred in the Krishna Nagar area causing extensive damage. Two persons are feared trapped under the rubble of the houses. The harrowing scenes from the moment the landslide took place were caught on camera.

The visuals released by the news agency ANI show a tree collapsing near the house and then a sudden jerk brings several muti-storey houses down in a snap of a second.

Watch the video.

#WATCH | Several houses collapsed in Krishna Nagar area in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla after a landslide took place. Rescue operation underway.(Video Source: Local; confirmed by Police and administration) pic.twitter.com/qdYvR4C4fx — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023

Cracks had developed in some houses in the morning following which most of the residents vacated them, the officials said.

Local councillor Bittu Panna said at least two persons who were inside the slaughterhouse are feared trapped under the debris.

“My husband is trapped in the debris," a wailing woman who rushed to the spot after hearing the loud sound of slide told PTI.

This comes after over 50 people were killed in rains and landslide incidents in Himachal Pradesh, while nine of them were buried under the rubble of a temple and after another landslip in Shimla, as rains continue to cause damage in the state, triggering landslides that blocked key roads and brought down houses, officials said on Monday.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army along with police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) resumed rescue operations at Summerhill around 6 am and recovered one body, Deputy Commissioner of Shimla Aditya Negi told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)