Himachal Pradesh: Nine Killed As Shimla Temple Collapses, Ops Underway

Nine people were killed as a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in the Himachal Pradesh’s capital collapsed on Monday following heavy rainfall, officials said.

The temple was located in Summer Hill. At the time of the disaster 25-30 people were present in the temple.

Five people have been rescued, a police official told IANS.

Confirming the death toll, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said as of now nine bodies have been retrieved.

“The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped,” he said in a statement.