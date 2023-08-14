CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Himachal Pradesh RainsJadavpur UniversityChandrayaan 3Mumbai Traffic NewsHar Ghar Tiranga
Home » India » Himachal Pradesh: Nine Killed As Shimla Temple Collapses, Ops Underway
1-MIN READ

Himachal Pradesh: Nine Killed As Shimla Temple Collapses, Ops Underway

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

IANS

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 11:29 IST

Shimla, India

Bodies of nine people have been recovered so far. (Image: IANS)

Bodies of nine people have been recovered so far. (Image: IANS)

Around 25-30 people were present in the temple at the time of the disaster and so far five people have been rescued

Nine people were killed as a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in the Himachal Pradesh’s capital collapsed on Monday following heavy rainfall, officials said.

The temple was located in Summer Hill. At the time of the disaster 25-30 people were present in the temple.

Five people have been rescued, a police official told IANS.

Confirming the death toll, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said as of now nine bodies have been retrieved.

“The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped,” he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
Tags:
  1. Shimla
first published:August 14, 2023, 11:29 IST
last updated:August 14, 2023, 11:29 IST