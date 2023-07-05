Himachal Pradesh: Over 80 Injured After Being Attacked by Swarm of Bees

More than 80 people were injured after they were attacked by a swarm of bees while attending the final rites of a man in this Himachal Pradesh district on Wednesday, a health official said.

The incident took place in Mehrauli village under the Ringas police station area.

Those injured included the relatives and acquaintances of a man identified as Sanwarmal, who died in a road accident on Tuesday. They had taken his body to the crematorium for the last rites during which a swarm of bees attacked them.

Two of the injured persons have been referred to Ringas owing to their condition, the official said.

Dr Raghav Sharma, in-charge of a community health centre in Mehrauli, said more than 80 persons who were injured in the bee attack had reached the centre for treatment.

All were given first aid and after some time they were sent home, he added.