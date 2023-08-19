Weather News LIVE: Delhi-NCR Wakes Up to Heavy Rains, Yellow Alert for 10 Himachal Districts

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Live now

Weather News LIVE: More rains are predicted in the hilly states with the weather office issuing a yellow alert warning of heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning in ten districts of Himachal Pradesh on August 21 and 22

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 19, 2023, 08:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Himachal rain live
IMD has issued a yellow alert for 10 districts of Himachal Pradesh. (Representative Image)

Weather News LIVE: Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Friday bringing much-needed relief from the heat. Downpours also continued in Northern India majorly Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand causing destruction on a huge scale. More rains are predicted in the hilly states with the weather office issuing a yellow alert warning of heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning in ten districts of Himachal Pradesh on August 21 and 22.

On the other hand, around 80 people were left homeless after a landslide hit a village in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand, the State Emergency Operation Centre said on Friday.

Aug 19, 2023 08:20 IST

Northeastern States to Receive Rain for Next Four Days

In the northeast, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall and thunderstorms for the next four days. The sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from August 21-26, the Met Department said on Friday.

Aug 19, 2023 08:14 IST

Delhi Rain News: Waterlogging in Dwarka Area

Rain showered triggered waterlogging on roads in the Dwarka area of Delhi.

Aug 19, 2023 08:09 IST

Delhi Rains: Waterlogging in Badarpur Area

Heavy rains late Friday night triggered waterlogging on roads in the Badarpur area of Delhi.

Aug 19, 2023 08:06 IST

Rajasthan Announces Aid of Rs 15 Crore for Rain-Ravaged Himachal Pradesh

According to a PTI report, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has announced a financial aid of Rs 15 crore for rain-ravaged Himachal Pradesh.

Aug 19, 2023 08:01 IST

People Moved to Higher Grounds Following Landslide in Shimla

Following landslides in various parts of Shimla, residents of low-lying areas of the city were shifted to safer places by the administration.

Aug 19, 2023 07:56 IST

Light to Moderate Rainfall to Continue in Himachal

Light to moderate rainfall at a few places is likely to continue in the next 48 hours in Himachal. The rainfall activity is likely to increase in distribution and intensity from August 21 in the state till August 24, the weather office said in a release.

Aug 19, 2023 07:53 IST

Delhi Wakes Up to Heavy Rains

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday night.

Aug 19, 2023 07:51 IST

IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 10 Himachal Districts

The IMD on Friday issued a yellow warning for heavy rains, thunderstorm and lightning at 10 districts of Himachal Pradesh on August 21 and 22.

