Weather News LIVE: Delhi-NCR Wakes Up to Heavy Rains, Yellow Alert for 10 Himachal Districts

Weather News LIVE: Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Friday bringing much-needed relief from the heat. Downpours also continued in Northern India majorly Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand causing destruction on a huge scale. More rains are predicted in the hilly states with the weather office issuing a yellow alert warning of heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning in ten districts of Himachal Pradesh on August 21 and 22.

On the other hand, around 80 people were left homeless after a landslide hit a village in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand, the State Emergency Operation Centre said on Friday.