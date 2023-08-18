Himachal Rain LIVE Updates: 74 Dead in Rain Fury; Heavy Rainfall Expected In These States Today

Live now
Weather LIVE Updates: As the monsoon mayhem continues in Himachal Pradesh, at least 74 people have been killed in the landslides and floods triggered by incessant rains in the state. HP recorded heavy rains for three days, beginning Sunday, following which it subsided. The showers will again increase on August 23 and 24, but there will be no excessive or continuous rainfall, according to IMD. Meanwhile, torrential rains continued in Uttarakhand, with IMD predicting isolated but heavy rainfall in the state over the next three days. The Met Department also predicted isolated heavy showers over Odisha and Jharkhand.
“The flood triggered by rains on July 9 not only destroyed our hard work for the year but also destroyed our land in a way we have never seen before. The deluge brought an overwhelming amount of sand, debris and stones, damaging the crops grown on our 12 bighas. A thick layer of almost one-foot high debris now covers our once fertile land,” says Rishabh Saklani, a farmer from Sidhpur panchayat in Dharampur block of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh.
This year, parts of north India have witnessed incessant rainfall, disrupting normal life and causing devastation in its wake. Several roads were blocked and many people were stranded because of the landslides triggered due to heavy rains.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has sought about Rs 8,000 crore from the Centre to rebuild the state after the devastation due to floods.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday toured flood-affected areas in Hoshiarpur district in a boat to take stock of the situation.
Boarding the boat with NDRF officials, the Chief Minister visited Rara and Fateh Kulla villages and then visited Haler village.
He asked the officers to ensure evacuation of the people in low-lying areas to safe places. He said every life is precious for the government and no stone should be left unturned for bailing the people in this hour of crisis.
ਪੰਜਾਬ ‘ਚ ਹੜ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਦੁਬਾਰਾ ਦਸਤਕ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ..ਪਰ ਮੈਂ ਹਰ ਰੋਜ਼ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਬਾਰੇ ਜਾਣੂ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ..ਅੱਜ ਹੁਸ਼ਿਆਰਪੁਰ ਦੇ ਹੜ੍ਹ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਇਲਾਕਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਗਰਾਊਂਡ ਜ਼ੀਰੋ ‘ਤੇ ਜਾ ਕੇ ਜਾਇਜ਼ਾ ਲਿਆ…ਸਥਾਨਕ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਕੀਤੀ ਤੇ ਹੌਂਸਲਾ ਹਿੰਮਤ ਬਰਕਰਾਰ ਰੱਖਣ ਦੀ ਅਪੀਲ ਕੀਤੀ…ਸਮਾਂ ਔਖਾ ਜ਼ਰੂਰ ਹੈ ਪਰ ਇੱਕ ਦੂਜੇ ਦੇ ਸਾਥ ਨਾਲ ਲੰਘ… pic.twitter.com/SGh09b1LbR
he India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next four days from Thursday.
Rain is expected due to a north-south trough running from south interior Karnataka to Comorin area at an altitude of 0.9 km above mean sea level, said an official from the Amaravati Meteorological Centre.
Heavy rain is expected in parts of NCAP and Yanam on Friday and Saturday, including thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of the same geographies. For Sunday, the department predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of NCAP and Yanam.
Generally cloudy sky with light rain is expected in the national capital in the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin issued on Thursday.
While the maximum temperature settled at 36.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, the minimum temperature on Thursday settled at 27.5 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal.
Light to moderate rains were witnessed in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The death toll in rain-battered Himachal Pradesh rose to 74 as another body was pulled out of the rubble of a Shiva temple here and two more people killed in Chamba district, officials said on Thursday.
Twenty-one of these deaths were in the three major landslides in Shimla alone –at the Shiva temple in Summer Hill and in Fagli and Krishnanagar. Eight persons are still feared buried in the temple debris.
With formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on Thursday, the IMD forecast very heavy rainfall at several places of Odisha till August 19, prompting the state government to put the district authorities on alert.
The cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a low pressure area and under its influence, an intense cloud band is now moving across coastal Odisha into the interior districts, the IMD said.
Forecasting rainfall till August 19, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneshwar said that heavy rain lashed several parts of the state during the day.
