Himachal Rain LIVE Updates: 74 Dead in Rain Fury; Heavy Rainfall Expected In These States Today

“The flood triggered by rains on July 9 not only destroyed our hard work for the year but also destroyed our land in a way we have never seen before. The deluge brought an overwhelming amount of sand, debris and stones, damaging the crops grown on our 12 bighas. A thick layer of almost one-foot high debris now covers our once fertile land,” says Rishabh Saklani, a farmer from Sidhpur panchayat in Dharampur block of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh.

This year, parts of north India have witnessed incessant rainfall, disrupting normal life and causing devastation in its wake. Several roads were blocked and many people were stranded because of the landslides triggered due to heavy rains.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has sought about Rs 8,000 crore from the Centre to rebuild the state after the devastation due to floods.