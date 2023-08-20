Himachal Rain Fury: At Least 10 Stuck in Mandi's Koldam Dam Due to Rise in Water Level | WATCH

At least ten people were reported to be stuck in the Koldam dam in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Sunday due to a rise in water level amid incessant rainfall.

As per visuals released by the news agency PTI, some people, who were stuck in the flow, were seen rowing a boat amid the waters while one person was seen swimming. It can also be seen that the water was filled with debris from trees and mud.

VIDEO | Ten people stuck in Koldam dam in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district due to rise in water level amid incessant rainfall. More details are awaited.(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/O3IR6TsFeB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 20, 2023

This comes after Himachal Pradesh has been facing heavy rains that triggered landslides and flash floods.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Himachal Pradesh from August 22-24 and warned of heavy to very heavy rains. A yellow alert for heavy rain has been sounded on August 21.

According to the Home Ministry data, at least 330 people lost their lives due to rains, floods, landslides and lightning in Himachal Pradesh since the monsoon’s onset in the state.

The central teams visited the affected areas in the state from July 19 to 21.

Notably, amid demands for relief funds by the Himachal Pradesh government, the Centre on Sunday approved the release of Rs 200 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund as advance assistance to Himachal Pradesh to help the rain-battered state undertake relief measures for affected people.

A spokesperson of the Union Home Ministry said the Centre had earlier approved the advance release of Rs 360.80 crore from the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund in two instalments on July 10 and 17.