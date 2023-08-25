Himachal Rains: NDRF Rescues 51 Stranded in Mandi; IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert' | Updates

Incessant rains continue to lash the state of Himachal Pradesh with waterlogging, landslides and several other damages. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for the state till Friday.

Himachal has been faced with frequent landslides and cloudbursts since the start of the monsoon this year in July. At least eight vacant buildings collapsed due to landslide in the state’s Kullu district on Thursday.

LATEST UPDATES

- District Administration Delivers Food and Medicines to Remote Areas of Mandi

The Mandi District Administration delivered a consignment of food items and medicines to remote areas of the district.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Mandi District Administration delivered a consignment of food items and medicines to remote areas of the district with the help of Air Force helicopters. (24.08) pic.twitter.com/qfbw71kQ6o— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023

The aid was delivered with the help of the Indian Air Force helicopters.

- NDRF Rescues 51 Stranded People in Mandi District

The 14th Battalion of NDRF rescued 51 people from cloudburst incident sites in Shehnu Gouni and Kholanala village in Himachal’s Mandi district on Thursday.

#WATCH | 14th Bn NDRF rescued 51 stranded people from cloud burst incident sites yesterday in Shehnu Gouni & Kholanala village in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/ngNn1OHpJO— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023

- Former CM Jairam Thakur Visits Landslide-Hit Areas

Former CM Jairam Thakur visited landslide-affected areas of the Kuklah area on Thursday. He said, “Keeping innview the huge loss due to heavy rainfall in the state, I have visited my constituency. A two-storeyed school building collapsed today and almost all houses have become unsafe as they have developed cracks."

#WATCH | Mandi, Himachal Pradesh | Former CM Jairam Thakur visited landslide-affected areas of Kuklah, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/HwKvsw807x— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2023

He requested the CM to arrange rations for people living in these areas considering the acute food shortage.

- IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Himachal Pradesh

IMD Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma says, “In last 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall was reported in most areas of the state. Speaking amount-wise, 154 mm of rainfall was recorded in Joginder Nagar, 146 mm in Palampur, 70 mm in Sirmaur. In Shimla city, 80 mm of rain was recorded in the last 24 hours."

He said that the weather will change from August 26, adding that, districts of plains and middle areas will receive light to moderate rains. He said that from June till August, Himachal has received 41 per cent more rainfall than usual. “The recorded rainfall is 804mm, normal is 571 mm. Only Lahaul Spiti has received less rainfall than usual. August saw 10 per cent more rainfall than usual and the most was in Mandi and Bilaspur," Sharma said.

Districts like Mandi, Kangra, Shimla and Sirmaur heavy to heavy rainfall is reported

- Over Four Vacant Buildings Collapse in Kullu District

Over four buildings in Anni town of Himachal’s Kullu district collapsed due to a landslide on Thursday. Fortunately, the buildings were declared unsafe last week due to the cracks on their walls which led to people evacuating those buildings. Since the place was unoccupied, no deaths were reported following the landslide.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Several buildings collapsed due to landslides in Anni town of Kullu district.(Visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/MjkyuwoDuJ — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2023

Additional District Magistrate said that local SDM has constituted a committee which will inspect the site. He added that three or four other buildings were also reported to be vulnerable.

However, since the beginning of monsoon this year, at least 238 people have died in rain-related accidents in Himachal Pradesh.