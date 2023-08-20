Weather News LIVE Updates: Orange Alert in Himachal, State Calamity Declared; Rain Expected in Delhi

Weather News Live Updates: Rain continued to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh with the death toll rising to 78 in rain-related incidents in the state over the past week. Local Met has issued an Orange alert for several parts of Himachal Pradesh over the next two days.

The Met Office also issued a yellow alert warning of heavy rains on August 22 and 23 in Himachal Pradesh and cautioned of moderate to high risk of flash floods in Shimla, Sirmaur and Chamba districts.

Meanwhile, after waking up to heavy showers on Saturday, the national capital is set to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on