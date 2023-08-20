Weather News LIVE Updates: Orange Alert in Himachal, State Calamity Declared; Rain Expected in Delhi

Live now
Curated By: Pragati Pal
Last Updated: August 20, 2023, 08:19 IST
New Delhi, India
Weather News Live Updates: Rain continued to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh with the death toll rising to 78 in rain-related incidents in the state over the past week. Local Met has issued an Orange alert for several parts of Himachal Pradesh over the next two days.
The Met Office also issued a yellow alert warning of heavy rains on August 22 and 23 in Himachal Pradesh and cautioned of moderate to high risk of flash floods in Shimla, Sirmaur and Chamba districts.
Meanwhile, after waking up to heavy showers on Saturday, the national capital is set to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on
Quoting Superintendent, Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, a PTI report said drones are being used for identification of high-risk zones and monitoring of sliding sites in the city.
The local Met office cautioned of moderate to high risk of flash floods in Shimla, Sirmaur and Chamba districts of Himachal Pradesh.
Local Met office has issued an Orange alert for several parts of Himachal Pradesh over the next two days. The weather agency also issued a yellow alert warning of heavy rains in the state on August 22 and 23.
The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday declared the state a “Natural Calamity Affected Area” in view of the massive damage caused by heavy rains.
The death toll in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh over the past week rose to 78 on Saturday. Another body was recovered from the debris of a collapsed temple in Shimla yesterday.
The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday declared the state a “Natural Calamity Affected Area” in view of the damage caused by heavy rains. The state government has urged the Centre to declare the tragedy a national disaster, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said.