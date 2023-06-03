Himachal Pradesh: Rohtang Pass Remains Shut Due to Heavy Snow, Unusual Rains

Bad weather, and upcoming forecast for more snowfall has once again made travelling on the Rohtang Pass — a famous tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh — next to impossible.

Rohtang is a high mountain pass on the eastern end of the Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas around 51 km from Manali in Himachal Pradesh. It connects the Kullu Valley with the Lahaul and Spiti Valleys of the state.

The pass generally opens up during the month of May but bad weather this year has ensured that it remains shut for now. The pass received a fresh round of snowfall on Friday.

This year, unusual rains and snowfall were a common sight in several parts of Himachal. The state has already recorded 84 per cent more rainfall than normal so far and is on yellow alert from June 1 to 4 due to a fresh western disturbance.

What has come as a major blow to tourist activity in the area is the inaccessibility towards the Rohtang pass. Last year, the Pass was cleared for traffic in the first week of May and tourists were allowed to visit it after paying the NGT imposed Rs 550 entry fee.

Infact, Marhi, a tourist hotspot between Manali and the Rohtang Pass was thrown open during mid April only while this year it was opened up recently only.

Online permits are being issued to 800 petrol and 400 diesel vehicles daily to go till Marhi.

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials said the restoration of the road to Rohtang Pass was delayed due to frequent snowfall after March. Though snow was cleared from the Manali-Rohtang-Koksar road on May 15, but the region again witnessed snowfall thereafter resulting in the closure.

top videos

Senior officials from Manali are supervising the road restoration work to ensure that the Pass is cleared for traffic soon.