Home » India » Himachal Pradesh: Three Arrested For 'Fake' Corruption Allegations Against CM's Office
1-MIN READ

Himachal Pradesh: Three Arrested For 'Fake' Corruption Allegations Against CM's Office

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 23:07 IST

Shimla, India

“On investigation we found that the name, designation and department mentioned in the letter was fictitious,” Gandhi added. (Representative Image: News18)

The Shimla police have allegedly arrested three people in connection with circulation of a “fictitious" letter that spoke about corrupt practices by a senior IAS officers among others in the Chief Ministers Office (CMO).

The arrests were made after a case was registered by an IAS officer against the allegations made on him and some others posted in the CMO.

In the case, three people were arrested for sharing the contents of the letter on social media, and for trying to defame the officer by levelling “baseless" allegations, Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi said.

“On investigation we found that the name, designation and department mentioned in the letter was fictitious,” Gandhi added.

“After examining social media profiles, we found Manoj Sharma from Bharmour had shared the letter from his account. Two of the three arrested persons are from Bharmour and Tissa in Chamba,” he stated.

SP said investigations are underway and efforts are on to nab the people who wrote and circulated the letter to defame others.

Two fictitious letters with similar allegations had gone viral, following which an FIR was lodged in the regard.

