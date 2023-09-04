Himachal to Soon Get Policy to Promote Charging Stations for EVs, Says CM Sukhu

The hill state of Himachal Pradesh will soon have a policy to give push to the development of electric charging stations for e-vehicles. This was announced by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while chairing a high-level meeting on Sunday.

The development would mean good news not just for vehicle owners in the state but tourists travelling into the hill state. Sukhu said the policy would focus on various aspects including accessibility, convenience, and opening employment avenues. Private operators would also be roped in with 50 per cent subsidy for setting up e-charging stations, he added.

The chief minister was also detailed about the charging stations already established and those which were currently being set up in the state. “Himachal is being developed as a model state for electric vehicles with the objective of reducing carbon emissions and as such electric vehicles are being encouraged with the collaboration of private and public sector,” he stated.

Sukhu said apart from this, six green corridors were being developed in the first phase, having 2,137 km length, including national and state highways. “The Himachal Road Transport Corporation is also adding more electric buses to its fleet in a phased manner and is identifying routes for the operation of new electric buses," he said.

He said that the dependence on fossil fuels would be substantially reduced by transforming public transport to electric transport.

Speaking on the land use for construction activities and developing infrastructure, he said that it should be made sure that the land was scientifically suitable for the construction works. “Construction work should be started only after a scientific study of the land on the spot as the study of practical aspects is absolutely necessary," he added.

The CM directed to explore the possibility of setting up green ammonia and biogas plants to promote green energy. He also asked to prepare a detailed project report by October 31, 2023, for setting up the plant on a pilot basis.

“Green hydrogen is a source of clean energy for the future and hydropower projects of 1,000 MW capacity would be completed in the year 2023-24,” he said.