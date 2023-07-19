CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Himanta Replaces India with Bharat in Twitter Bio, Says Must Free Ourselves From Colonial Legacies
Himanta Replaces India with Bharat in Twitter Bio, Says Must Free Ourselves From Colonial Legacies

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 08:36 IST

Assam, India

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had criticised the Opposition for choosing India as coalition name. (File photo/PTI)

Ever since the name was declared, Twitter has been abuzz with netizens saying this is the beginning of the Bharat vs India battle ahead of 2024 polls.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, removed the word India from his Twitter bio and used the word Bharat after the Opposition parties on Tuesday named the coalition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (India).

Taking a dig at opposition parties which formed a coalition, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that British had named the country India and the fight should be to free the nation from “colonial legacies".

Sarma’s comment comes after 26 opposition parties formed the coalition to unitedly take on the ruling NDA.

“Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat. The British named our country as India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies," Sarma said on Twitter.

Stating that the forefathers had fought for ‘Bharat’, he said, “We will continue to work for Bharat." “BJP for BHARAT," said the convenor of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the regional arm of the National Democratic Alliance.

