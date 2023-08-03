Hit With Stick, Abused: How Ghaziabad Elderly Was Assaulted By Woman After Fight Over Feeding Strays

A 79-year-old man was brutally assaulted by a 23-year-old woman in Ghaziabad after the elderly man requested the woman not to feed stray dogs inside the society. As per the cops, the elderly man was identified as Rupnarayan Mehra. The ACP stated that the case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the elderly man.

Uttar Pradesh, ACP Saloni Agarwal stated: “The video is from Panchsheel Society near Crossing Republic. In the video, a 79-year-old man is being assaulted by a woman…The investigation is ongoing, and appropriate action is being taken. The case pertains to feeding of street dogs."

In the video, which went viral on social media, the woman can be seen abusing and attacking the elderly man with a stick even as she kept hitting her with the stick.

Over the past few months, there have been multiple cases of altercation over feeding of stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region. This video, however, has put a question mark on how safe and secure are elderly persons in our society.