Hit With Stick, Abused: How Ghaziabad Elderly Was Assaulted By Woman After Fight Over Feeding Strays
1-MIN READ

Hit With Stick, Abused: How Ghaziabad Elderly Was Assaulted By Woman After Fight Over Feeding Strays

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 12:32 IST

New Delhi, India

A screengrab from the footage of the entire incident. which was recorded by community members.



Fight Over Feeding Dogs in Ghaziabad: In the video, which went viral on social media, the woman can be seen abusing and attacking the elderly man with a stick even as she kept hitting her with the stick.

A 79-year-old man was brutally assaulted by a 23-year-old woman in Ghaziabad after the elderly man requested the woman not to feed stray dogs inside the society. As per the cops, the elderly man was identified as Rupnarayan Mehra. The ACP stated that the case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the elderly man.

Uttar Pradesh, ACP Saloni Agarwal stated: “The video is from Panchsheel Society near Crossing Republic. In the video, a 79-year-old man is being assaulted by a woman…The investigation is ongoing, and appropriate action is being taken. The case pertains to feeding of street dogs."



Over the past few months, there have been multiple cases of altercation over feeding of stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region. This video, however, has put a question mark on how safe and secure are elderly persons in our society.

first published:August 03, 2023, 11:53 IST
last updated:August 03, 2023, 12:32 IST