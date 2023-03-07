Holi 2023: Check Delhi, Lucknow Metro Service Timings; Railways To Run 196 Spl Trains

Delhi Metro management has decided to change the timing of Metro services on the occasion of Holi. This year, Metro services will start from 2.30 pm on Thursday, March 8.

In a statement, DMRC said: “On the day of the ‘Holi’ festival, 8th March, 2023 (Wednesday), Metro services will not be available till 14.30 Hrs (2:30pm) on all lines of Delhi Metro, including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line.

In addition to that, Metro Feeder bus services will also resume after 2:30 PM on Thursday.

Lucknow

Metro train services in the state capital will start at 2.30 pm on the day of Holi, Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) officials said here on Tuesday.

The service will start at 2.30 pm from both the terminals — CCS Airport Metro station and Munshipulia Metro station — and will run normally thereafter till 10 pm on Wednesday.

The festival of colours will be celebrated on Wednesday.

Railways to Run 491 Trips of 196 Special Trains During Holi

The Railways will run 491 trips of 196 special trains during Holi for the convenience of passengers and to ease the festive rush, the national transporter said. These special trains will connect major destinations across the country, they said.

“In this ongoing festive season of Holi, for the convenience of rail travellers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 491 trips of 196 special trains.

“Special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country like Delhi- Patna, Delhi- Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa, Gorakhpur- Mumbai, Kolkata-Puri, Guwahati- Ranchi , New Delhi- Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Jaipur- Bandra Terminus, Pune- Danapur etc.," the Railways ministry said in a statement on Monday.

