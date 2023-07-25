Home Guard Kawan Killed During Attack on Excise Officials in Bihar's East Champaran

A violent mob in Bihar’s East Champaran district attacked an excise department team and killed a home guard jawan, said police on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday night and the deceased has been identified as Hriday Narayan Rai.

He was part of an excise department team that was conducting a liquor checking drive just 500 metres away from the Jharokhar police station.

According to the police, during the breathalyzer testing, one person turned positive and was arrested. When the excise officials were putting him in the van, he shouted aloud and soon a large number of villagers assembled at the place. They have attacked the excise department officials. While other officials managed to escape from the place, Rai was caught by the mob. They brutally beat him to death.

“Following the incident, the message was circulated to district headquarters and soon a large number of police force of Jharokhar, Godasahan and Jitna police stations reached the place. We have arrested one person and efforts are on to nab the other accused," said Arun Kumar, SHO of Jharokhar police station.

“The dead body was sent to post mortem and the deceased’s family was informed," he said.