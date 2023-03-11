CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Home Minister Amit Shah to Visit Hyderabad & Thrissur on Sunday
1-MIN READ

Home Minister Amit Shah to Visit Hyderabad & Thrissur on Sunday

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 14:25 IST

New Delhi, India

Amit Shah will address the Janasakthi rally at the Wadakkunathan temple ground in the evening in Thrissur, the official said. (PTI Photo)

Amit Shah will address the Janasakthi rally at the Wadakkunathan temple ground in the evening in Thrissur, the official said. (PTI Photo)

Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the 54th raising day parade of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the National Industrial Security Academy in Hyderabad.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Telangana and Kerala on Sunday during which he will attend the CISF raising day celebrations in Hyderabad and address a rally at Thrissur besides attending other programmes, officials said on Saturday.

The home minister will be the chief guest at the 54th raising day parade of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the National Industrial Security Academy in Hyderabad.

This is for the first time the CISF is holding its raising day celebrations outside the Delhi-NCR as per the government’s recommendation to hold such events in different locations across the country, an official said.

After travelling to Kerala, Shah will visit the Sakthan Thampuran Palace in Thrissur in the afternoon before offering prayers at the Sree Wadakkunathan temple in the town.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
