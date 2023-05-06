'Homosexuality A Disorder, It Will Further Increase If...': RSS Body Survey on Same-sex Marriage Case

Homosexuality is a “disorder" and legalizing same-sex marriages in the country will increase the “confirmed transmission of sexual diseases" in partners, a survey done by Samwardhini Nyas, an affiliate of the women’s wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has said.

The findings of the survey is based on 318 responses collected from practitioners of eight different pathies of treatment from modern science to Ayurveda, a senior functionary of Rashtra Sevika Samiti that parallels to RSS said.

According to the survey, nearly 70 per cent doctors and medical professionals said that homosexuality was a disorder and nearly 83 per cent said that it “confirms transmission of sexual diseases in same-sex relationships," news agency PTI said.

“From the survey, it is observed that the decision to legalise such marriages may promote more disorder in the society rather than curing patients and bringing them to normalcy," the RSS body said.

It further highlighted that “counselling is the better option to cure patients of such a psychological disorder."

The survey recommended that public opinion should be taken before taking any decision on the demand for legalising same-sex marriage.

“Over 67 per cent of the doctors in their response to the survey questionnaire felt that homosexual parents cannot raise their offspring properly," the Rashtra Sevika Samiti affiliate added.

The survey has been conducted by the Samwardhini Nyas against the backdrop of a five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, hearing arguments on a batch of pleas seeking legal sanction for same-sex marriage"

“Over 57 per cent of the doctors who responded to the survey disfavoured the Supreme Court’s intervention in the matter," a senior functionary of the Samwardhini Nyas said.

With PTI inputs

