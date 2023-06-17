Horoscope Today, 17 June, 2023: Your Daily Astrological Prediction for Gemini, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Pisces, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

HOROSCOPE TODAY, 17 JUNE, 2023: The wait is over. Today’s astrological forecast is here. Check out what challenges and opportunities each zodiac sign will face. Aries individuals will find it helpful to seek advice from their partners while those born under the Gemini sign should be aware of a possibility of an argument with their friends. Virgos may face double the responsibilities and Scorpios will see their financial situation improving. Check out what the stars have on hold for you.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Seek advice from your partner

It is a favourable day for you to plan an auspicious ceremony. Make sure you show sheer determination and dedication to your work. Be open to receiving advice, especially from your life partner as it will be of benefit to you. Choose the colour red and numbers 1 and 8 for luck.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Financial situation will be good

At the workplace, you may have to put in extra effort today. It will be fruitful for you to maintain a disciplined routine. Watch out for new job opportunities. The day will be favourable for your financial situation. Keep the negative energy at bay by wearing the colour white. Meanwhile, 2 and 7 are your lucky numbers.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Arguments with friends

It may not be the most favourable time for your financial matter. You may get into arguments with your friends today. Remember that listening to the advice of an experienced person will be helpful for you in many situations. Your workplace may see technological advancements. Numbers 3 and 6 and the colour yellow will favour you.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Spend quality time with family members

You will get to spend some quality time with your family members. High-ranking officers might provide you with help which will be fruitful. You may be highly praised today for your efforts and contributions. If you are unemployed and looking for a job, today might be a lucky day for you. Use the number 4 and the Milky colour for good fortune.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Face success in buying a new land

There may be an opportunity for you to face some monetary gain. You may face success in buying a new property. Your pending work will finally reach a conclusion. Believe in your hard work and methodology. Your lucky colour is gold, and your lucky number is 5.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Doubled up responsibilities

If you are an officer who holds a higher rank, be ready to take on double the responsibilities today. Make sure to use your wisdom and put your analytical skills to use. Keep a strict check on your aggressive nature. If you are a diabetic patient, you are advised to see a doctor. Your lucky colour is green and your lucky numbers are 3 and 8.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Do not impulsively change your job

You will be imparting good values to your kids. Old problems may arise and may make you get caught up in them. Do not give in to your impulse, especially about switching jobs. Stay vigilant regarding money matters. Numbers 7 and the colour White is favourable for you.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Financial issues will go away

If you have been facing any financial issues, it may go away today. On the work front, you will achieve great success. You will be able to tackle situations that may seem to go in the wrong direction. Your lucky number is 1 and 8 and lucky colour is red.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Favourable to win legal disputes

The day is unfavourable if you are in the political field as you may experience stress and pressure. You may feel fatigued. The day will be favourable if you are facing any legal disputes. The numbers 9 and 12, as well as the colour yellow, will be helpful to you today.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Be attentive to children’s health and safety

Today is a great day to explore your profession and be innovative. Make sure you keep all your important papers and files in an organized way. If you are a parent, you are advised to be attentive to your children’s health and safety. Use the colour Cyan and numbers 10 and 11 to help you.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Be attentive towards government-related work

Beware of trying out new things in your business. Pay extra attention to any government-related work you will be doing today. Today, you may face some conflict in your marital life. Be vigilant and control your expenses. Let the numbers 10 and 11 and the colour Cyan bring you luck.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Highly energetic and receive good news

Today you will experience high energy and may even receive some good news. You have the capability to motivate everyone to do good deeds. You will gave a great day at the office. Finally, you will be reaping the rewards of all your hard work and struggles. The numbers 9 and 12, as well as the colour yellow is especially auspicious for you.