Hot! Urfi Javed Drops A Bizarre Look; Slips Into A Barely-There Crop Top And Maxi Skirt For Dinner

Urfi Javed’s sartorial choices have always been ahead of the curve. Time and again, the actress is seen carrying off outfits which are her own creation. Recently, the actress pulled off a rather bizarre outfit while she went out and about the city. The paparazzi captured her.

Known for giving runway fashion her own unique twist, Urfi was spotted out and about with her family in a barely-there peach crop top, a maxi skirt and a mask. She tied her hair in a neat bun and went for smokey eyed makeup. She was spotted alongside her younger sister, Asfi. While Urfi’s mother hurriedly entered the restaurant, Asfi, who is also a fashion influencer, posed with Urfi.

The troll comments followed soon after the video started circulating on the internet. “Just walking in weird clothes don’t make u famous anymore, once or twice it’s fun ,not always," wrote one user. Taking a dig at the mask, another wrote, “Is there a new Covid variant?"

Recently in an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Urfi opened up about her initial struggling days in the industry and revealed that she had borrowed money to buy and stitch clothes. “I feel it now. Even last year, I didn’t have money. People used to see me dressed up like that, even in front of the media, everything was from money lent from others. Even for Bigg Boss OTT, I had borrowed money to buy and stitch clothes. I borrowed money from so many people and finally I could repay them now.”

On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. She was also approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she has rejected the show.