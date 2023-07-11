Houses Of Four Terrorists Raided By J-K Police SIU In Kishtwar

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday carried out raids at the houses of four terrorists, who are operating from across the border and making efforts to revive militancy in Kishtwar district, a senior police officer said.

The raids are underway at Mughal Maiden, Chatroo and Singhpora areas and are aimed at eliminating the militant ecosystem in the district by identifying various over-ground workers and supporters of terrorism, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmad Poswal told PTI.

Officials said the houses of terrorists Jamal Din, Gulzar Ahmad, Shabir Ahmad and Gulabu, who have escaped to Pakistan and are operating from there, were targeted in the latest round of raids in connection with a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The special NIA court in Jammu had on April 26 issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists from Kishtwar operating from across the border. Earlier, non-bailable warrants were issued against 13 terrorists in the district.

The 36 individuals from Kishtwar went to Pakistan after joining the terror ranks over a period of time. Subsequently, two FIRs were registered against them after their involvement in terror activities surfaced during investigations, the SSP said.