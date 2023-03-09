How Bengaluru Traffic Helped Groom Ditch Newlywed Bride a Day After Marriage

The infamous Bengaluru traffic proved helpful for a ‘runaway’ groom who was being chased by his newly married wife. The groom reportedly dodged getting caught by his wife after her car was stuck in traffic on the Mahadevpura tech corridor in the city.

According to Times of India, the incident took place on February 16 and the bride found out that the groom had had an affair while he was working in Goa. The couple tied the knot on February 15 and the groom tried to flee the very next day.

The couple were reportedly returning from a church visit the day after their wedding and were stuck in traffic. The groom – Vijay George (name changed), opened the car door and ran away while the bride was stuck there. His wife tried to chase him down, but was unable to catch up with him.

The woman filed a complaint with police on March 5. In it, she claimed that the girl he was having an affair with threatened to share intimate photos of them on social media. Fearing this, the groom fled. Two weeks on, police say the groom is nowhere to be found.

According to the 22-year-old bride, George is from Chintamani in Chikkaballapur district and assisted her father in running a company in Karnataka and Goa. He was reportedly having an affair while he was running the company’s operations in Goa. George allegedly told his wife that he would end his relationship with the girl, but continued to see her.

George’s wife told TOI, “I was informed about this affair even before marriage, but I agreed to marry him as he had promised to leave her."

“George was scared after the girl he was having an affair with blackmailed him. He then decided to run away. He was also showing suicidal tendencies. Hope he is safe and will return soon,” his wife added.

