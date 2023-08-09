‘How can Assamese Boys Live Without Rice?’ Assam DGP Says Rice Crisis in ULFA-I camps

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendran Pratap Singh on Wednesday said there is now a food crisis in the camps of the banned rebel group United Liberation Front of Assam- Independent (ULFA-I).

His remarks came after attending a law and order review meeting in Tinsukia town in Upper Assam.

“There is now a shortage of food items in the ULFA-I camps. Malaria is also a common problem during the monsoon season in the camps. There is a shortage of rice there. How can an Assamese boy stay there if he doesn’t get rice? So many cadres are looking to leave the camp. They are in touch with us for returns from the camps. If we can give a save passage, many will come back,” the DGP said.

“I have no input that many youths in the Upper Assam want to join ULFA-I. But many who went before want to come back. We have news of it,” he added.

When asked to comment on extortion allegations by several businessmen, Singh said, “I am carrying out the responsibility given to me by the government. I must fulfill my duties as DGP. They are criticizing me from the outside. I’m saying, come here and sit down with us. ULFA-I says it (they) did not demand money. They are the criminals who extort money. We are conducting an operation against the criminals. ULFA-I should also support us in this operation. What is the objection of ULFA-I to taking action against the criminals?”

ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah has been invited by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit Assam for a week as guest.

“I have no right to comment on the remarks made by the Chief Minister. What he says is good. That’s what we’ve always said. They can’t figure out what’s going on in Assam. Everyone should come. Now is the time to develop Assam. Everyone should come and be a partner in this development,” the DGP said.

DGP Singh reviewed a meeting with the Superintendents of Police of Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadia, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sibsagar, Charideo, Jorhat and Golaghat on Wednesday in Tinsukia. The meeting was also attended by the Inspector General of Police, Upper Assam Zone, Jeetmal Dole, top officers of Army, CRPF and Assam Rifles.