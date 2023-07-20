How Heavy Rains & Poor Connectivity Hampered Rescue Ops in This Raigad Village That Got No Landslide Warning

Poor connectivity and lack of roads hampered rescue operations in Raigad district’s Thakurwadi village which was hit by a landslide late on the night of July 19, leading to 10 deaths while 90-100 people are still feared trapped.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other cabinet ministers reached the village which lies at the base of Irshal fort near Khalapur town in the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Shinde about the incident and extended the Centre’s full support.

Speaking to News18, minister Aditi Tatkare said: “This tragic incident happened late on Wednesday night, between 11 and 11.30pm. The rescue operation could not take place late at night as there is no proper road to this village for rescue vehicles to enter. The rescue team has to walk down for one to two kilometres from the main road to reach the accident spot. Once the district administration received information about the incident, all possible and available forces were diverted to start the rescue operation.

“Heavy rains, pitch darkness at night and poor road connectivity were major hurdles in the rescue operation. However, we managed to send 8-10 local rescue teams to the village post-midnight. NDRF teams arrived at the spot at 3.30am on Thursday and have taken the charge of the rescue operations.”

As per official records, 42-45 families lived in the village. When the incident occurred, 10-15 youngsters managed to escape and informed the authorities about the landslide. More than 80 people have been rescued so far and shifted to a safer place. Those who have sustained minor injuries are being treated at the rural hospital while the severely injured are being shifted to MGM hospital in Panvel where red and yellow zones have been created and 100 beds added to cater to patients.

Aditi Tatkare said: “Unfortunately, this village was not in the list of landslide-prone villages that the district authorities make every year. No warning was given to this village but the other villages in the list were alerted. The state government has announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the kin of the victims. CM Shinde had also announced free treatment to the injured.”

Sunil Tatkare, who is Member of Parliament from Raigad constituency, added: “Heavy machinery of NDRF and local rescue team can’t reach the spot as it’s on a height of 700-900 feet. If the weather gets clear, the state government will also deploy choppers to speed up the rescue work.”

Meanwhile, MP Supriya Sule said in a tweet that the state government should find and rehabilitate dangerously situated villages. She asked the government to use the example of Malin village in Pune which faced a similar tragedy in 2013-14.