How One Man's Success in Getting Insurance for His Wheelchair Opens New Path for Disability Rights

His passion on a high, his plan all tied up, and the wheelchair insured, he is out again on a mission to inspire others. It took a sustained campaign for over a year – including aggressive follow-ups with insurance companies – for disability rights activist Arman Ali to have his expensive, high-tech wheelchair insured, perhaps the first such case in India.

This is significant as it paves the way for insurance of assistive devices, and India thus joins the league of developed countries such as the US, UK, Germany, Japan and Canada that provide for insurance for wheelchairs and other such equipment.

“It all started with a tweet on August 18, 2021, demanding insurance coverage for wheelchair and other assistive devices. We wrote to 22 companies, out of which nine responded, and finally we went ahead with SBI in July this year,” said Arman Ali, executive director of National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), a 27-year-old organisation working on disability.

A globetrotter, Ali would often fear the loss of his made-in-Germany wheelchair as he travelled from one country to another advocating for disability rights, attending conferences and seminars. Now he is a relieved man.

And he can’t stop thanking SBI General Insurance, which offered him a reprieve with an ‘All Risk Insurance Policy’ issued on July 21 this year.

Already, the prices of high-quality assistive products and services as well as the associated costs make it difficult for persons with disabilities to procure these products. The problem gets worse with the lack of insurance coverage for assistive products and devices. Without insurance coverage, individuals with disabilities and their families are often burdened with the entire cost, making these devices unaffordable for many.

A standard quality manual wheelchair costs above Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh and a motorised wheelchair would range between Rs 70,000 and Rs 18,00,000-plus depending on individual needs. Research shows that costs are found to be sizeable and vary as per severity of disability, life cycle and household composition. But, forgoing needed goods and services due to high costs further bars people with disabilities from being part of productive, domestic and community life. This also adversely impacts other members of their households.

Ali’s wheelchair costs Rs 4,26,000, the insurance premium for which is Rs 5,900 (inclusive of taxes) and the policy sum insured is Rs 4,26,245. The insurance covers loss, damage and theft worldwide.

“Many disabilities are lifelong, and individuals may require ongoing support and assistance. Wheelchair insurance provides the assurance that the necessary mobility aid will be available as long as it is required, without the fear of coverage being denied or discontinued abruptly,” added Ali, expressing happiness at having made a new beginning.

There is still a lack of awareness on the subject, and Ali hopes his insurance inspires others to opt for this facility. For many physically challenged individuals, a wheelchair is a necessity to maintain their mobility and independence. Having wheelchair insurance ensures that they can access and afford a suitable wheelchair that meets their specific needs and requirements, according to Ali.