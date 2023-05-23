How Pro-Khalistan Entities, Pak-Based Terror Leaders & Influencers Planned to Dent G20 Srinagar Meet

While Day 1 of the G20 Summit in Srinagar under tight security was a success, India’s central intelligence agencies have found that the Pakistani terror outfits and pro-Khalistan entities along with some Canadian leaders were trying to dent the three-day event by creating anti-India opinions to influence global leaders.

A top official, quoting a missive released after a top-level meeting of security and intelligence officials, said it has been found that the United Jihad Council (UJC), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and other outfits active in the Valley held a meeting recently in which they highlighted the ‘Kashmir issue’ before the international community through various channels ahead of the G20 Summit.

The meeting was attended by Syed Salahuddin, chief of UJC, which is the umbrella organisation of 13 main terror outfits, and head of Hizbul Mujahideen along with other terror leaders.

Separatist leaders and Pakistan-based lobbyists tried to influence the “pro-India” global opinion to make the G20 Summit unsuccessful. Officials pointed out that several groups were created to influence the opinion on social media through Pakistan-based digital creators and fake accounts.

Meanwhile, the New Democratic Party (NDP), which is headed by a pro-Khalistan ideologue, MP Jagmeet Singh, has urged the Canadian government to boycott the G20 events in Kashmir citing various issues. Singh’s Twitter account has been withheld in India after his Pro-Khalistani tweet.

Another senior official, aware of the anti-India drive to dent the G20 meeting, said pro-Khalistani entities also met in the UK and Canada a few days ago to put political pressure on the governments against the event.

Efforts have been made through terror outfits to create fear in public and law and order issues in the Union Territory.

Several terror groups were tasked with the specific type of attacks but due to the massive multi-layered security grid and detailed deployment plans, nothing has been reported so far.

Srinagar city has been spruced up for the three-day G20 working group meeting on tourism beginning Monday, while stringent security arrangements are in place across the Kashmir Valley to ensure that the high-profile event passes off peacefully, officials said on Sunday.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday the G20 Working Group meeting in J&K is a historic opportunity for people of the UT to showcase their culture, heritage, tourism and warm hospitality.

The third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting will continue till May 24.