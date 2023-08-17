How Pune's Alka Gujnal Is Bringing About A Change In Her City's Red Light Area

Pune’s bustling Budhwar Peth district, known for its daytime electronic market, transforms as twilight descends, revealing a starkly different facet – it stands as Asia’s largest red-light area, home to around 5,000 sex workers. Amid this challenging environment, Alka Gujnal emerges as a beacon of hope, dedicating herself to empowering these marginalised women and offering them a path to respect and dignity.

Growing up amid the explicit solicitations and bold facades of Budhwar Peth, Alka Gujnal’s upbringing was marked by the stark realities of the red-light district. However, her journey took a different trajectory, as she became the first girl in her family to pursue education, defying societal norms and familial pressures.

Alka’s determination to break the cycle of limited opportunities ignited her path towards education. Despite facing resistance from her alcoholic father and societal norms, she persevered, with unwavering support from her mother. She recalls her father burning her books and attempting to arrange an early marriage, but Alka’s resolve remained unshaken. This pivotal moment marked a turning point in her relationship with her father, leading to years of distant conversations.

Over the last two decades, Alka Gujnal has channelled her strength and determination into transforming lives. With a post-graduate degree in social work, she serves under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), offering guidance and support to the sex worker community. Her journey has been dedicated to bringing about positive change in the lives of these marginalized women.

Alka’s efforts extend beyond the women themselves – she has facilitated education for their children, conducting counselling sessions and establishing safe spaces. What began as a night creche in her own home evolved into a collaborative effort with an NGO, as the number of children seeking refuge grew. Her influence has not only encouraged these children to pursue education but has also educated them about their rights and boundaries.

In a district marked by challenges and stigma, Alka Gujnal’s work is a testament to the transformative power of compassion and education. She envisions a future where these women can escape the cycle of exploitation and find avenues for personal and economic growth.