Mumbai police has yet not be able to invoke IPC section for ‘outraging the modesty of a woman’ against 35-year-old garbage collection staffer who allegedly killed a flight attendant by slashing her neck with a knife in her 3rd floor flat on Sunday. While Vikram Athwal confessed his intention to assault the woman, the “preliminary postmortem report has ruled out sexual assault". This in-turn has ignited a debate within housing societies about possible security threats posed by staff.

According to a report in Times of India, Powai police are waiting for the provisional postmortem certificate to take a call on invoking IPC section 354. They quoted a police officer as saying that Athwal’s DNA samples will be collected, while the victim’s viscera and swab have been preserved.

Athwal reportedly knocked on the door of the woman’s flat to collect garbage around 11:30am on Sunday. “Athwal, who was carrying a knife, followed her inside on the pretext of a suspected water leak from the flush tank, and asked her to check it. As she entered the bathroom, he charged in and tried to sexually assault her. When she resisted him, he stabbed her. He then cleaned the bloodstains on the floor and washed it off from his uniform before wearing it again and leaving the flat. Later, Athwal changed into another set of clothes in the building premises before leaving the society at 2pm, although his normal sign-off time is 4pm," an officer was quoted as saying.

“Athwal has confessed that his intention was to frighten the woman and assault her. However, as she fought him, he ended up stabbing her twice in the neck," an officer said. Shockingly, none of the residents of the other five flats on the floor heard any commotion or the victim’s screams while she was being attacked, the police officer was further quoted.

The garbage collection staffer had killed the flight attendant in one of the bathrooms of her Andheri (East) flat. He reportedly told the police that after committing the crime, he washed his blood-stained uniform in another bathroom and cleaned the floor to wipe off his footprints after he accidently stepped on the victim’s blood.

The TOI report quoted police as saying charges under the Arms Act and additional Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for house trespass will be added against the accused, Vikram Athwal, who was arrested on Monday under IPC section 302 for murder.

How Safe Are Buildings in Mumbai?

The incident has sparked a debate on security in residential societies. The residents and society office bearers have been grappling with the issue of inadequate background verification for staff employed in buildings.

According to the TOI report, as of now, there are no specific rules in place governing the mandatory verification of identity for security or housekeeping staff within housing societies.

Police did issue a circular in 2017 regarding the submission of verification details, but fell short of making such verification a legal requirement.

The report stated that during the Covid-19 pandemic, civic bodies mandated health tests in addition to collecting information about staff origins. However, since the pandemic has subsided, there has been a noticeable decline in the enforcement of both health and personal verification procedures.

“It has already been advised by the police to do periodic police verification, besides health tests by civic bodies. Several major housing societies are following it regularly, but a large number of societies are yet to be particular about conducting the process," Anil Kawde, cooperatives commissioner, was quoted by TOI.

There are no rules as such except a police circular directing societies to conduct verification. It should be now made mandatory to conduct a very comprehensive certification of staff, Ramesh Prabhu, chairman of Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association was quoted.

The report mentioned a few suggestions by experts to ensure safety of residents. These include opting for police verification, periodic checks and establishing entry and exit clearing procedure. Elaborating on these points, TOI stated:

• Police Verification: Employers must require mandatory certification from the police confirming a clean record and no criminal history.

• Periodic Checks: Regular attendance for personal verification, encompassing family and financial history, should be made compulsory. Staff should be required to report to the police periodically.

• Clear Entry and Exit Point: Well-defined entry and exit procedures for security and housekeeping staff, including delineation of work areas, must be established to enhance security measures.

Vikram Athwal Has ‘Injury Marks’, Wife Gives Statements Against Him

Around 45 housekeeping staffers along with technical assistance were questioned after the discovery of the crime, following which Athwal was arrested within 12 hours. According to TOI, police also found fresh nail scratch injuries on Athwal’s hands.

The garbage collection staffer is suspected to have sustained the injuries while the victim tried to fight him off as he attempted to sexually assault her.

The report further stated that Athwal consulted a local doctor for the injuries on his hands and told his wife they had been caused by glass shards, but she did not believe him.

The report quoted a police officer as saying that the wife’s statement was recorded on Tuesday. Athwal has been remanded to police custody till September 8 by the Andheri metropolitan magistrate court.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family has taken her body to her hometown to perform the final rites. She had moved into the rented flat three months ago along with her cousin and a friend, the report stated.