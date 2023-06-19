How Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris Is Solving Water Problem After Plastic Bottles Ban

The ban on plastic items in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu led to the unavailability of plastic water bottles, something which can be purchased easily in the rest of the country. In 2019, the Madras High Court issued an interim directive banning plastic items in the Nilgiris district. The implementation of the ban is carried out effectively with all vehicles entering the district frisked at the Kallar check post. To address the issue of tourists not having access to water, water ATMs have been installed throughout the Nilgiris. You can purchase a litre of water from these water ATMs by inserting a 5 rupee coin.

Also, you can get 400 ml water for 2 rupees and 200 ml water for 1 rupee. The water ATMs are maintained by private agencies. Reports have suggested that tourists are appreciating and thanking the district administration for this new initiative, as it has solved the harrowing problem of unavailability of water while travelling.

According to estimates, the majority of India’s groundwater is tainted with chemicals that can lead to renal failure and other illnesses. Water ATMs ensure safe drinking water. Water can be dispensed either automatically with a coin or smart card or manually with Anytime Water Machines (ATM). Water ATMs offer a response to the problem of safe drinking water. They have grown to be a popular Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project for businesses looking to strengthen communities.

Speaking of contaminated water and the measures to control it, a huge investment in infrastructure would be needed to meet the government’s Har Ghar Jal goal of 100% piped water by 2030, which will cost close to Rs 5 lakh crore, as per reports. It is projected that the government could offer safe and inexpensive drinking water at a small fraction of the cost if it invested less than 10% of that sum in local water businesses.