How This Telangana Woman Battled All Odds To Become A Sub-inspector

With persistent effort, one can definitely achieve their goals. Such is the success story of a young woman, who – despite coming from a modest background – established high standards for herself as a child and persevered to get to the most respectable position. Nandiri Jyoti from Pedda Chikod village of Dubbaka Mandal in Medak district, Telangana was born into a humble farmers’ family, where all male members of the family were into farming and female members resorted to being housewives. Jyoti had something else planned, and today, she is an SI (sub-inspector). The Telangana Police SI selection list for the 2022 exams got out on August 7, 2023. Jyoti cracked it. The achievement is commendable since she has had no formal coaching for the same and completely for the exam prepared from home.

Jyoti was educated in a government school since childhood. She completed her primary education in Chikodu, her intermediate in Dubbaka and earned her degree in Siddipet. After writing the exam through the police recruitment released in 2022, she qualified as a sub-inspector.

Nandiri Jyoti told News18 that it was very difficult for her to finish her education, keeping in mind the poor economic condition of her family. Jyoti’s father Nandiri Rajaiah started saving right from her school days, as she showed signs of being academically gifted since childhood. Initially, Jyoti became an SSI (Special sub-inspector) in the Telangana police. Jyoti improved her skills by writing all competitive exams over the last two years and finally got a job as an SI. Many people appreciate Jyoti as she got the job on her own, without any special coaching. Jyoti is being hailed as a local icon for women’s empowerment, as well as an inspiration for local youth.