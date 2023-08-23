How This Transgender Entrepreneur Battled All Odds To Run Her Food Business In Tamil Nadu

Transgenders in our society have to struggle a lot to get access to even the most basic rights like education and jobs. They are marginalised by society, and people often exhibit an inferior attitude towards them. Many transgenders have moved forward in life despite facing immense setbacks on their professional and personal front. A transgender named Sunaina is an example of this. She earns her living as an entrepreneur. Sunaina runs a food shop, solely reserved for natural food products, on Students Road, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. Sunaina has completed a course on computer science in Tiruchirappalli earlier. She found it hard to get a job due to the stigma that is prevalent around her gender in society. She decided to start her journey by getting self-employed after receiving no job offers. Sunaina’s relentless efforts bore fruit and her shop has received good reviews in the public domain. Her shop is open from 05 pm to 10 pm.

Sunaina is happy with this accomplishment in her career. Speaking to News 18, she said, “I started this natural food store with the idea of bringing natural foods to the people in the changing food culture. In our store, we sell leaf pudding, milk pudding, spicy paniyaram, sweet paniyaram, sprouted grains, and Thuthuvalai soup.” Paniyaram is a tasty savoury rice ball made using fermented rice and urad dal batter, blended with tempered onions and spices. Thuthuvalai, also called Thoothuvalai Keerai in Tamil, is an amazing herb. It has a lot of wonderful medicinal uses and health benefits. Thuthuvalai soup is especially nice to drink when people are suffering from a cold or cough, as it provides a good relief.

Coming back to Sunaina, she said that it was not easy for her to start with her business. She said that the natives of Tiruchirappalli stood as a pillar of support for her. The locals love the delicacies prepared by her. According to Sunaina, besides these natives, no one – not even the government – bothered to help her in any way. She feels thankful to her father, mother, brother, and great-grandmother, who helped her to get over the tough times.