How This Tribal School In Maharashtra Is Using AI To Make Nutrition Assessment in Kids

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is gradually taking over all spheres to replace human intervention but what if we tell you that this advanced technology can now ensure the quality of food and the nutrition level?

Todsa Ashram School of Etapalli in Maharashtra recently installed an Artificial-Intelligence based machine to improve the nutrition level of tribal children of Gadchiroli.

As far as the working of this device is concerned, the machine takes a picture of the student with her/his plate of food and within a few seconds without any human intervention, it identifies whether the quality of the food is good.

This technology will be proved helpful, especially in cases of mid-day meals offered in government schools that often get under the radar for their poor quality.

According to the news agency, the initiative was taken by the administration under project Bhamragad and there are eight government schools part of it.

‘’Under Project Bhamragad, there are eight govt schools. When I used to come to this all-girls Ashram School, I used to feel that they lack nutrition. When we had a preliminary BMI analysis, we found that 61 girls out of the 222 were malnourished. Meals are provided here thrice a day - breakfast, lunch and dinner. The quantity of the food is up to the mark, and we also follow the menu. So, we wanted to ascertain the cause,’’ said Shubham Gupta, Assistant Collector of Etapalli and Project Director of Integrated Tribal Development Project told ANI about the device.

I came in touch with an NGO that further connected me to a startup. We deployed here this machine designed by them. This is an Artificial Intelligence-based machine. Through this machine, we have tried to implement improvement in not only the quantity but also the quality of… pic.twitter.com/ambtM8igTd— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023

He further added that the administration got in touch with an NGO that worked in tandem with a startup.

“We deployed here this machine designed by them. This is an Artificial Intelligence-based machine. Through this machine, we have tried to implement improvement in not only the quantity but also the quality of food. Data collected here can be accessed by Headmaster and me. We have installed it in one of the 8 Ashram Schools so far. The results are very positive. We installed it in September 2022. The quality of food has improved since then and children’s BMI has also improved,’’ he added.

UNICEF India report, about 40 per cent of under-five tribal children in India are malnourished, while 16 per cent of them are severely stunted.

Tribal children have higher levels of undernutrition compared to children of socially and economically advanced sections due to the lack of resources and money to afford better meals.

As far as the role of AI in determining nutritional level goes, the technology can be used to analyse a person’s genetic building, lifestyle-related factors, and health data to provide personalized nutrition recommendations.

Read all the Latest India News here