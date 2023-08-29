How This Visually Impaired Boy From Telangana Is Dreaming Big Despite All Odds

It is believed if you have dedication and passion, you can achieve your goals easily. Obstacles and hurdles are believed to be a part of everyone’s journey to success. The most important aspect is to not give up and to focus on your ultimate goal. In the Kazipet district of the Warangal city (Telangana), a boy, named Rahman, who was born blind, is now a role model for those around him. Rahman didn’t have financial support but had full faith in his talent. He has completed his 10th standard and is now pursuing a course. Rahman started practising imitation of famous celebrities in the Telugu film industry and received praise from people around him. Rahman believes in spreading happiness and joy to others with his presence and mimicry. Performing for others gives him happiness.

Rahman had lost his parents soon after his birth due to a road accident. This brought about misery in his life. He has an elder sister, who is now married. Rahman believes that his brother-in-law is just like an elder brother to him. Since his childhood, he has lived with his relatives and pursued his academics for some time.

He has completed his 10th grade at Adarsha Blind School in Warangal. He has been practising mimicry for the last three years, including the voices of famous antagonists, protagonists, comedians, and others. Rahman wants to be a professional mimic artist in the future.

Rahman proves how dedication and hard work can make a person achieve their goals. Rahman believes that he is not mentally challenged and never uses his blindness as an excuse or reason to give up. There are several others who complain on a regular basis about issues that can be neglected and choose to give up in certain situations. Rahman feels it is important to be focused on your goals and to handle the hurdles life will give you, whether they test your faith or your intention towards your ultimate goal.