Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Can't Keep Eyes Off Each Other At Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi Wedding; Watch

Film producer Madhu Mantena exchanged wedding vows with ladylove Ira Trivedi on Sunday in Mumbai. The bride wore a pretty pink and golden saree with her waist cinched with a belt. She had flowers in her hair and wore chunky, traditional earrings and a necklace. Madhu wore a white kurta with dhoti and a white stole. During the ceremony, they exchanged garlands and Madhu kissed Ira’s hand. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ira shared a series of pictures and wrote, “I’M complete now " Check out the post here:

Following their wedding, the couple hosted a lavish reception, which was attended by some of the biggest celebs in tinseltown. Among them, were lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. While Hrithik served a looked suave in a black suit, Saba slipped into a blush pink salwar suit but. She tied her hair in a braid and added a Punjabi paranda and a chunky maangtika to complete the look. As they posed for the paps, the couple couldn’t help but steal glances.

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for quite some time now. They made their relationship official last year. They often dedicate cute social media posts to each other and paint the town red with their public appearances. Reportedly, the ‘Super 30’ actor and Saba met through a common friend. Before dating Saba, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan. The duo parted ways, almost after 14 years of being together. They however share a healthy bond and co-parent their kids. Sussanne is currently in a relationship with Arslan Goni.

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. Saba Azad was last seen in Rocket Boys 2. She will be seen in Zee5’s Crime Beat next.