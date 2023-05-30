Huge Consignment of Explosive Materials Seized in Kerala's Kasargod

The Kerala Excise officials seized explosive materials including 6,000 detonators and 2,800 gelatin sticks in Kasargod district early on Tuesday.

During the routine checking of vehicles, the Excise officials stumbled upon explosive materials in a vehicle owned by one Mohammed Mustafa. They then took him to his house and recovered the remaining cache.

While at home, Mustafa went to the washroom, and when he failed to come out, the officials broke open the door and found that he had slashed his wrist.

He was rushed to a hospital and is stated to be out of danger.

On being questioned, Mustafa divulged that he had sourced these explosive materials for supplying to quarry owners in Karnataka. A case has been lodged and a detailed probe launched.