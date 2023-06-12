Huge Fire in 6-storey Building Housing MP Govt Offices in Bhopal, No Casualties; IAF Plane May Join Dousing Operation

A massive fire erupted on the third floor of Satpura Bhawan building which houses offices of various departments of the Madhya Pradesh government in Bhopal on Monday, prompting authorities to call in fire tenders from Army, AAI and facilities of oil companies, officials and the CMO said.

An Indian Air Force plane and MI-15 chopper may join the dousing operation in the night, according to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

No casualties have been reported in the blaze which has been raging since 4 pm.

The fire, which has spread to the top sixth floor of the building and the terrace, can be seen from various areas of the city. The affected building is located on a hill in front of the state government secretariat Vallabh Bhawan.

Officials said the fire has destroyed furniture and documents of several departments.

Fire tenders and firefighters from the Army, India Oil Corporation, BPCL, Airports Authority of India, BHEL, and from Mandideep and Raisen were called in, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The CMO said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking help from the Air Force and was assured that the AN-32 plane and MI-15 helicopter will reach Bhopal at night and help in dousing fire by pouring water from the above.

Chouhan also spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought help, the CMO said.

District collector Ashish Singh said all resources have been mobilised and around 22 fire tenders and 30-40 tankers are involved in the dousing operation as of now.

He said the fire spread as there are many files stored in the building and firemen can’t enter due to heavy smoke.

The density of the fire is very high. No casualty has been reported, Singh added.

“As per prima facie information and people present at the spot informed that the blaze erupted on the third floor of the building due to a short circuit in an air conditioner and raged to other floors due to wind," said Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s Fire Officer Ramesh Neel said the blaze erupted at around 4 pm.

“Furniture and documents are prima facie destroyed in the fire," he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has formed a committee of senior bureaucrats to probe the possible reasons behind the fire.

The panel includes the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Principal Secretary (Urban Administration), Principal Secretary (PWD) and Additional Director General (Fire), the CMO said.

Meanwhile, Arera Hills police station incharge RK Singh said the blaze engulfed furniture and documents in the departments of tribal welfare and health located inside the building.

He claimed the blaze in most parts of the building has been controlled.