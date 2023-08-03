Huge Win for 'The Elephant Whisperers' Fame Belli, Tamil Nadu Govt Awards Major Post

In a major win for Belli, who featured in the Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, the Tamil Nadu government has appointed her the first woman caretaker in the state. Belli was appointed as the ‘cavady’, assistant to the mahout, in the state-run Theppakkadu elephant camp in the Nilgiris district.

According to an official release, the government said the appointment was made considering Belli’s dedication and exemplary services in rearing abandoned baby elephants. Before the appointment, she was a temporary caretaker-assistant (cavady) of elephants.

The Theppakkadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve is one of the oldest elephant camps in entire Asia. Each elephant in the camp is reared and taken care of by a mahout and a cavady from the tribal community.

Earlier this year, producer Guneet Monga’s short documentary, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ became the first film produced in India to win the Oscar for Best ‘Documentary Short Film’ category at the 95th Academy Awards.

The documentary, set in the Mudumalai National Park of Tamil Nadu, tells the story of an orphan calf, Raghu, and his bond with Bomman and Belli, an indigenous couple.