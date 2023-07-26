CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Human Heart Flown from Nagpur to Pune for Transplant into Air Warrior
1-MIN READ

Human Heart Flown from Nagpur to Pune for Transplant into Air Warrior

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 20:50 IST

Nagpur, India

A medical team and IAF officials with a live 'human heart' that was airlifted in an IAF AN-32 aircraft from Nagpur to Pune. (Image/PTI)

The vital organ was sent through a green corridor created by the civil administration before being transported to Pune, over 700 km away, on an Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 aircraft

A harvested human heart was “expeditiously” sent from Nagpur to Pune on Wednesday morning to be transplanted into a recipient admitted to the Army Institute of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences, said a defence release.

The vital organ was sent through a green corridor created by the civil administration before being transported to Pune, over 700 km away, on an Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 aircraft in the “most expeditious” manner, it said.

The recipient is an “air warrior and the flying time was around 90 minutes", said an official.

A green corridor is created with the aim of expediting organ transplants and saving lives. For a green corridor, the traffic department collaborates to transport a vital organ in less than 60 to 70% of the time that is usually taken to go from one place to another.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
