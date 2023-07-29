'Humanity is Above Religion': Two Women Donate Their Kidneys to Each Other's Families in Delhi | Details

A Hindu and a Muslim woman donated their kidneys to each other’s family and treated two lives at a private hospital in New Delhi.

The two donors, and the two recipients are healthy and have been discharged from Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket where the surgeries took place.

According to the doctors, the blood group of both the woman donors did not match the patients in their own family, Times of India reported. They however matched the recipients of the other family, and hence swapping of kidneys was advised after consultation.

Professor Mohammad Kalimuddin Ahmad, whose wife was getting the surgery said that “humanity is above all religions. We had never met earlier but after the Kidney transplants, we have become a family."

Kalimuddin Ahmad’s sister-in-law, identified as Rana Ilyas donated her kidney to Rakesh Kumar Kaushik, and in turn Kaushik’s wife, Reeta Shrama gave her kidney to Kalimuddin’s wife, Rumana Ahmad.

There was no hesitation when the families were told that they belonged to different religion, and they promptly agreed to the swap, Dr Anant Kumar, Chairman of urology, renal transplant and robotics told TOI.

Kaushik to underwent the surgery told TOI, that he was a religious Hindu man, but helping fellow humans in times of need was the greatest deed for anyone.