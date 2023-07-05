Hyderabad: 12 People, Including Pregnant Woman, Rescued After Being Stuck for Over 1 Hr in Lift | WATCH

Fire officials successfully rescued 12 people, including a pregnant lady, after they got trapped in a lift at a shopping complex in Hyderabad.

According to ANI, the incident took place on Tuesday night when 12 shoppers were stuck inside an elevator at PVR Next Galleria Mall in Malakpet. They were rescued by the fire officials after an hour of harrowing struggle.

#WATCH | Fire officials and police safely rescued 12 people including a pregnant woman who got stuck in an elevator in a shopping mall in Hyderabad's Moosarambagh last night pic.twitter.com/LVeVxmMlCX— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

Media reports say that mall staff failed to get the shoppers out despite repeated attempts which make the condition of the pregnant woman inside worse. Later the staff members reached out to the fire department.

“As many as 12 people, among whom was a pregnant woman, were stuck in the lift of a shopping mall at Moosarambagh around 12:30 am (Wednesday)," ANI quoted district fire officer Srinivasa Reddy as saying.

On receiving the information, a team of fire officials rushed to the scene and rescued all the trapped people from the stuck lift, the district fire officer informed ANI.

“On receiving information, the Malakpet fire brigade rushed to the spot and rescued everyone in the lift, thereby averting a major tragedy," Reddy added.

According to fire personnel, a group of persons boarded the lift on level 6 of the mall to come down. Midway, the lift got stuck.

One of the members Mohd Wasim from Bandlaguda told Deccan Chronicle that they experienced a sudden jolt and the lift came to a halt. " Suddenly there was smoke and we heard some noise as if something broke and it worried us," he said.